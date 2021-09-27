Clutch Combat Promotions Presents Fight Night/Fright Night

submitted

Clutch Combat Promotions is pleased to announce their Debut Professional Live Boxing Event on Oct. 30 at Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds. They are presenting a packed card consisting of 12+ fights.

Scheduled to appear are Hometown favorites including Ysrael Barbosa, Heavyweight Juan Garza, Jose Bernal Jr., Hector Aguirre, Roberto Cruz, Roberto Savala. Other Texas Hometown favorites scheduled to appear are Julian Pratt, Christian Perez, Eleazer Mendietta, and Darryl Clark, who will be making their Professional Debuts as well.

The Main Event for the American Boxing Federation Title Bout featuring Cruiserweight Isaiah Thompson 5 0 0 South FL is scheduled and Tyler Sears of Port Saint Lucie, FL will be making his Professional Debut. Look for great things coming out of Florida!

Clutch Combat Promotions is the brainchild of Owner & CEO Lita B. Kaufman. Successful in the Real Estate and Mortgage industries, she is respectfully received in the world of Boxing as she has been in the industry over 10 years. Performing virtually every “job” in Boxing, this is the next logical progression for her. Her heart is with the Boxers and their career progressions.

Justin D. Williams, the Liaison and Chief Matchmaker for Clutch Combat Promotions, is a Professional Boxer, well versed in the Sweet Science. He has been in the industry for 15 years and is also a coach and trainer. He believes in Clutch Combat Promotions model of branding fighters out of the gate and giving the underdog a fair chance to hone their craft. Look for Justin to make a comeback in February in Beaumont, TX.

General Admission Tickets are $30. Floor seating and VIP tables are also available.

Interested parties can find more information and purchase tickets by visiting www.clutchcombatpromotions.com