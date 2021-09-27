Driscoll pharmacist appointed Congressional Captain

submitted

Jennifer Witte, PharmD, a dedicated cystic fibrosis clinical pharmacist for the Driscoll Children’s Hospital Cystic Fibrosis Center who is certified by the Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists (SIDP) in antimicrobial stewardship, was recently appointed the Congressional Captain for TX-27 by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation CF Advocacy Department.

She recently met with Congressman Michael Cloud, U.S. Representative for the 27th District of Texas to discuss cystic fibrosis and the PASTEUR Act, which is a bill introduced to the House and Senate that aims to improve antimicrobial stewardship and the development of antibiotics.