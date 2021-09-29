Corpus Christi’s Ilaria “Lala” Reyes Chosen for TNP Community Impact Award

submitted

Ilaria “Lala” Reyes, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, of Corpus Christi has been selected for a 2021 Texas Nurse Practitioners’ (TNP) Community Impact Award, given annually to dedicated Texas nurse practitioners (NPs) who have made exceptional contributions to the health and well-being of their local community. Lala Reyes received the award September 24, during TNP's 33rd Annual Fall Conference, which was held virtually.

“In a year where so many nurses and heath care professionals have gone above and beyond their oaths of service, Ilaria Reyes distinguished herself through her service and commitment to her community and her fellow nurses,” said TNP President Cindy Weston, DNP, APRN, CCRN, CNS-CC, FNP-BC, CHSE. “Through her efforts at advocacy and promotion of important policy changes, she has built important relationships with leaders on many levels of government and raised awareness about the importance of nurse practitioners in her area. Ilaria is a role model to those in her community and has been instrumental in the growth of the Coastal Bend Advanced Practice Nurses, a TNP Affiliate group, by increasing their visibility, revenues, and charitable contributions.”

“I am honored to join Ilaria’s colleagues in recognizing her hard work and generous spirit as she receives the Community Impact Award,” said State Representative Abel Herrero. “Our community is very lucky to have such a dedicated leader working to improve the health and well-being of residents in South Texas. Congratulations on a well-deserved honor.”

Lala Reyes has 18 years of healthcare experience, including 13 years as an RN serving in an array of settings, including the emergency room, operating room, Med/Surg, and as a travel nurse prior to returning to school. She completed graduate school with honors and was the recipient of the Health Resources and Services Administration Scholarship in 2015 and the Coastal Bend Advanced Practice Nurses Scholarship in 2016. That same year, Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi awarded her the Outstanding Graduate Student Award. As a nurse practitioner, she initially worked as a hematology and oncology NP before going on to pursue a primary care role to help aid patients in preventative care.

Just like many other NPs and healthcare professionals, she has worked throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, helping provide access to care to patients via various modalities, including telephonic, telemedicine, in-car, in-person, and home visits to her patients. She was also featured on a local bilingual radio station segment aimed at educating her community on NPs, discussing the training and education of NPs, and the vital role they play in our healthcare communities.

The President-Elect for the Coastal Bend Advanced Practice Nurses organization, she also serves as a preceptor for area NP students. She was awarded The Coastal Bend Advanced Practice Nurses Outstanding NP of the Year in 2019, has been a member of TNP for more than five years and served on the TNP Policy Committee for the past two.

Every year, TNP’s Fall Conference brings together hundreds of nurse practitioners, students, and stakeholders to discuss trends in health care, the state of the industry, and recent changes to Texas laws and regulations. This year’s event ran September 24-26.