Yessica Hernandez graduates from Ohio University

Yessica Hernandez from Corpus Christi, graduated with a Master of Business Administration (MBA--Operations and Supply Chain Management Concentration) from the College of Business at Ohio University during the Summer 2021 semester.

More than 1,900 students graduated with bachelor's, master's or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for summer semester 2021.

The graduates represented many areas of the United States and an abundance of countries, including: Bangladesh, China, Germany, Ghana, India, Netherlands and Nigeria, among others.