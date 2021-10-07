Ben Bolt- Palito Blanco ISD board meeting leads to an assault complaint

BEN BOLT - The Ben Bolt - Palito Blanco Independent School District special board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 5 was originally held to discuss the superintendent Micheal Barrera's employment contract.

The fiery discussion between school leaders resulted in the Jim Wells County Sheriff deputies being dispatched on an assault complaint at approximately about 9:24 p.m. that night.

Here's what we know:

Board trustee Jessica Molina, stated in a report filed with the JWC Sheriff's deputies that arguments flared over mixed opinions on the superintendent's performance. During the argument board member Maria Zelda Saenz allegedly threw a chair that struck Molina's arm and left the meeting stating, "Send me the damn doctor bill," according to the Deputy Zachary Villarreal's incident report.

Molina's left forearm was hit causing redness and soreness to the touch, but injuries did not result in a lack of movement in the arm, according to the incident report.

Police questioned Saenz about the incident and she told her version of the incident .

Saenz told the deputy she was about three feet apart with a chair in between herself and Molina. She picked up the chair and slammed it down causing the chair to fall over striking Molina's arm. She stated it was not intentional and apologized and stated Molina could send her any medical bills.

No arrests have been made in response to the report. Board Trustee President Maria Garza and Superintetndet Micheal Barrera were contacted for comment but at his time have not responded back. The incident is currently under investigation at the sheriff's office.