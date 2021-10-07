Choctaws Use 2nd Half Onslaught to Top Texas-Tyler

submitted

The Mississippi College men's soccer team knocked off the University of Texas at Tyler Patriots 4-0 on Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 6) in mid-week non-conference action. The Choctaws improved to 5-4-1 (3-2-1 GSC) on the year, while Texas-Tyler fell to 4-3-1 (0-0 LSC).

It was a slow start to the match as neither team truly threatened the other team's goalkeeper and the match went into the half scoreless.

The beginning of the 2nd half was much of the same even though there was a moment of controversy as a UT-Tyler goal was stopped after contact in the box.

The Choctaws finally broke through in the 71st minute when Noah Wagner, of Corpus Christi, stepped in front of a pass along the Patriots backline, after Pedro Corteshad, of El Casar Guadalajara, clipped the ball forward, and then put a shot past the UT-Tyler keeper to put MC up 1-0. The goal marked Wagner's 7th of the season.

Antoine Recizac, of Bordeaux, then doubled the MC lead just minutes later as he put a fierce strike on his first touch in the back of the net off an assist from Santi Diosa, of Brandon, MS, in the 74th minute. Recizac's goal was his 2nd of the season.

Filippo Bellu, of Albany, NY, then added a brace in the next several minutes as he first scored in the 78th minute off a assist from Guilherme Santos on a nice ball into the box by Santos.

Bellu got his 2nd goal of the match again just minutes later in the 81st minute as he scored on an assist from Noah Wagner as a through ball from Wagner got through and the ball ended up in the net as a sliding mass of bodies all converged together. The goals marked Bellu's 6th and 7th of the season respectively which now tie Wagner for the most on the team.

Overall, MC outshot Texas-Tyler 15-5 and held a 5-1 advantage in shots on goal. Bellu led the way for MC in shots with 5. Alejandro Chavarria, of Madrid, also made a save in goal as he played 86 minutes in net for the Choctaws without conceeding a goal.

The Choctaws will be back in action on Monday afternoon (Oct. 11) as they travel to take on LSU-Alexandria on the road in another non-conference tilt. MC will be back in GSC play on Friday, October 22nd against Christian Brothers.

