Port of Corpus Christi Conducts Simulated Disaster Scenario As Part of Regional Emergency Training Exercise

The Port of Corpus Christi and industry partners joined local, state and federal officials on October 6, 2021, to conduct a full-scale exercise as part of its ongoing efforts to stay fully prepared for emergency situations.

The simulated real-world event allowed for the participating agencies to manage an incident through the formation of a Unified Command, as well as implementation of the National Incident Management System (NIMS) planning process. NIMS was created in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks as a way to achieve enhanced coordination between federal, state and local agencies during emergency situations. The system provides stakeholders across the whole community with shared vocabulary, systems and processes to successfully deliver capabilities outlined in the National Preparedness System.

“The Port of Corpus Christi remains committed to working closely with all of our elected officials, industry partners and first responders to ensure the safety of everyone who does business in and around our waterway,” said Sean Strawbridge, Chief Executive Officer for the Port of Corpus Christi. “Roughly 10 months of planning went into Wednesday’s simulated real-world event, and I am grateful to the men and women who participated in the training. While we hope to never have to use these mechanisms, ultimately, they will help us all navigate any emergency situation that may arise.”

Howard Energy Partners served as the host for the response portion of the exercise, which was followed by an after-action report and briefing among all parties at the Solomon P. Ortiz International Center.

“These types of exercises are part of our ongoing and proactive efforts to ensure the reliability and strength of our safety and environmental programs,” said Chris Burnett, Senior Director of EH&S for Howard Energy Partners. “We are honored to have the opportunity to host this drill, and we appreciate all the efforts of the Port of Corpus Christi and the other agencies and organizations who participated.”

Participating agencies and entities included the Port of Corpus Christi, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. National Weather Service, City of Corpus Christi – Nueces County Local Emergency Planning Committee, Coastal Bend Council of Governments, Coastal Bend Regional Advisory Council, City of Corpus Christi, Nueces County, Nueces County Emergency Services District #1, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, Texas Division of Emergency Management, Texas General Land Office, Howard Energy Partners, Corpus Christi Area Oil Spill Control Association and Refinery Terminal Fire Company.

“The Coast Guard appreciates the serious attention to pollution prevention and response readiness for all the waterfront facilities and vessels operating in the Port of Corpus Christi,” said Capt. Jason Gunning, Deputy Commander for U.S. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi. “Exercises like this are excellent learning opportunities for all levels of our organizations to better understand how we can efficiently respond to and mitigate accidents and return the port to full operations.”