Corpus Christi native named to Adelphi University 10 under 10

Adelphi University inducted 10 distinguished young alumni into their 2021 10 under 10 class during the University's Spirit Weekend celebrations.

Kerri Lynn Ackerly, PhD, a native of Corpus Christi, Texas, and 2011 and 2013 Adelphi graduate, has made the list.

A postdoctoral fellow at the University of Texas Austin Marine Institute, Ackerly developed an interest in biology in her sophomore year and decided to become an educator. In her current role, Ackerly studies the impacts of environmental factors and toxicants on fish metabolism, mitochondria, swimming performance and development.

This year, which marks the 10th anniversary of the 10 Under 10 recognition program, honored all 100 inspiring alumni who have been inducted into the program since 2012.

The 10 new honorees recent alumni have had exceptional careers and professional accomplishments, helping shape the future by inspiring change and bringing innovative approaches to solving some of the world's pressing challenges. Among this year's list of honorees are CEOs, scientists, Broadway performers, humanitarians, professors and administrators.