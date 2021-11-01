BELFOR Corpus Christi Delivered Lunches to Station #1 for National First Responders Day
submitted
In honor of National First Responders Day, BELFOR Corpus Christi recently delivered lunch from local restaurant Hester’s Café to the Station #1 Fire Department to honor and thank First Responders for continuing to keep the communities safe.
Working alongside first responders regularly to help individuals and communities rebuild after any disaster, BELFOR is committed to honoring first responders not just on this day but everyday throughout the year.