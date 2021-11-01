PlainsCapital Bank’s Coastal Bend Commercial Lending Team Welcomes David Barganski

submitted

CORPUS CHRISTI - PlainsCapital Bank recently announced that David Barganski has joined its Corpus Christi lending group as senior vice president, senior commercial loan officer at 500 N. Shoreline Boulevard.

“David will be a great asset to our lending team and to the businesses we serve,” said Coastal Bend Region Chairman Frank Hastings. “While he’s a seasoned commercial banking professional, David also knows first-hand what it takes to run a business. His background allows him the unique perspective to understand business owners’ financial needs.”

Barganski has more than 22 years of financial services and entrepreneurial experience. Prior to joining PlainsCapital, Barganski spent eight years overseeing two restaurants in the Coastal Bend area. Under Barganski’s leadership, both restaurants received performance-based Champions Circle awards for three consecutive years. Before his time as an entrepreneur, he served as senior vice president at BBVA Compass for more than eight years.

“Managing a business involves significant planning and making key financial decisions to support your short- and long-term goals,” said Barganski. “I’m excited to partner with entrepreneurs in the Coastal Bend area and across the Lone Star State by providing the quality banking products, services, and guidance they need to pursue success.”

Barganski received a BBA in finance from Texas A&M University at College Station and an MBA with a concentration in finance from Texas A&M University at Corpus Christi.

Barganski currently serves on the board of directors for the USS Lexington Museum and has held additional leadership roles there, including president. He previously served as the finance chair and the golf committee chair at Nueces County A&M Club.