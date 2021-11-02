Del Mar College Cultural Programs Series presents recital with internationally-acclaimed pianist Myrna Setiawan on Nov. 19

submitted

Extremely limited seating available by reservation only for Wolfe Recital Hall performance

Her repertoire masterfully spans the gamut from early Baroque to Modern music even though she truly excels when her passion flows by playing works from the Romantic and early 21st century eras. Guest pianist Myrna Setiawan’s delightful playing and mastery of virtuosity have led to numerous solo recitals across the United States and internationally in Indonesia and Japan.

Hosted by the Del Mar College Music Department and Cultural Programs Series on Friday, Nov. 19, Setiawan will perform a free piano recital at 7:30 p.m. in Wolfe Recital Hall on the Heritage Campus located on Kosar off Ayers St. and Baldwin Blvd. Her program includes Maurice Ravel’s “Gaspard de la Nuit,” along with works by Schubert, Chopin, Liszt and Rachmaninoff.

Due to COVID-19, reservations are required for limited seating, along with individuals following DMC Return-to-Campus Phase 3 protocols.

For more recital information and seat reservations, contact DMC Professor of Piano Dr. David Sutanto at dsutanto@delmar.edu or the College’s Music Office at 361-698-1211.

Studying piano in Indonesia at age five, Setiawan already proved to be a prodigious talent when she debuted in Japan at the Annual Yamaha Junior Concert in 1981 as an 11-year-old. At age 16, she received her first scholarship to the RD Colburn School of Music and Performing Arts in Los Angeles and then continued her studies at the New England Conservatory in Boston, the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and the College Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati for her bachelor, masters and doctorate degrees in music and arts, respectively, and was a full-merit scholarship recipient at all three universities.

Her past solo recitals include those performed for the Los Angeles Philharmonic Society and the San Francisco Keyboard Concert Series as well as concerts in Cincinnati, New York and Louisiana, among others. Setiawan has performed with the Marina Del Rey Westchester Symphony, Lake Tahoe Festival Orchestra, Auburn Symphony, San Francisco Conservatory Orchestra and Sacramento Gold Country Chamber Orchestra. Performances in Indonesia include those with the Indonesian Philharmonic Orchestra, Gloriamus Symphony Orchestra and Nusantara Chamber Orchestra.

For more information about Setiawan, visit her website at www.myrnasetiawan.com.