Harbor Bridge Project closure to affect the Northwest Loop Ramp to southbound SH 286

The Northwest Loop Ramp from Martin Luther King Drive and southbound US 181 to southbound SH 286 will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 9 p.m. until midnight,

The temporary closure is necessary for construction related to the Harbor Bridge Project. Motorists will be detoured to continue northbound on IH 37 to the Up River Road exit, make a U-turn, and continue southbound on IH 37 to the southbound SH 286 exit.

Portable message signs will be in place to assist motorists with navigating the alternate route. Motorists are urged to be aware of the connector closure, consider using alternate routes, follow all traffic control devices, and to slow down in the work zones.

All work is weather permitting.

Stay informed for updates at: https://harborbridgeproject.com/.