Robstown ISD partners with Coastal Bend Food Bank to offer free food drive

In collaboration with the Coastal Bend Food Bank, Robstown ISD is providing the community of Robstown with free food.

The District will hold a drive-thru ‘Food Drop’ where students and their families can come and pick up food products for their household consumption.

Items will be given on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. RISD students must be present in the vehicle to receive a box.

Information:

WHAT: A drive-thru free food event.

WHEN: 5 p.m. on Tues. Nov. 16

WHERE: Robstown Early College High School West Parking Lot (Near Football Stadium) 609 W. Hwy 44 Robstown, TX 78380