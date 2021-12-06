Driscoll Health Plan to offer Baby’s First Christmas

Nueces Country Record Star

Driscoll Health Plan is sponsoring the second annual Baby’s First Christmas, a special Christmas event where moms-to-be and families can have fun and enjoy the holidays.

The event will be held Friday, December 10, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at Our Lady of Pilar Catholic Church, 1101 Bloomington St. There is no cost and it is open to all expectant mothers, who are encouraged to bring a friend.

The emphasis is on health for new and pregnant mothers, with opportunities to learn about car seat safety, healthy holiday food options and infant feeding, but the event also features refreshments, raffles, immunizations, baby shower games and activities.

Presentation topics will include post-partum depression, child passenger safety, healthy eating recipes and how to get ready for baby.

If the moms-to-be bring their sonogram, they will have the opportunity to make baby’s first ornament. The first 100 expecting mothers will receive a special gift for baby.

“As a health plan, we understand the holidays can become stressful and we would like to provide all moms-to-be an opportunity to celebrate their baby’s first Christmas,” said Miguel Lopez, Driscoll Health Plan Community Outreach Representative.

The event is being held in conjunction with Nurse Family Partnership, Nueces County Community Action Agency, Driscoll WIC, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, and Corpus Christi Hope House.