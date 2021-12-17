Port of Corpus Christi Awarded Grant from Texas Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

submitted

The Port of Corpus Christi has received a grant from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program (TxVEMP) for the purchase and installation of six charging systems for electric vehicles, continuing the Port’s efforts to support energy transition efforts in the Texas Coastal Bend region.

The funding awarded by the TxVEMP will be used to purchase a dual mount pedestal Combined Charging System that will come equipped with a Society of Automotive Engineers J1772 Connector. This connector is the most common type used to charge the batteries of electric vehicles in use today. The Level 2 stations can fully charge an electric vehicle’s battery in roughly three hours or less and will also be available for public use.

“The Port of Corpus Christi, as the nation’s largest export gateway of American energy, is committed to ensuring we are always looking to the future amid the ongoing energy transition,” said Sean Strawbridge, Chief Executive Officer for the Port of Corpus Christi. “Providing this electric vehicle charging infrastructure for not just our own employees, but the general public, is part of a longstanding pledge from the Port of Corpus Christi to do all it can to reduce emissions on, along and around our waterways.”

A total of 12 charging spots will be available for use — with two vehicles able to be charged at each station — once the new equipment is installed outside the Congressman Solomon P. Ortiz International Center and in the parking lot across from the new Port Executive Administration Building at 400 Harbor Drive. That equipment is tentatively scheduled for installation in the next few months.

“We are truly a hub for multi-modal mobility, and our commitment to building best in class infrastructure is not limited to the maritime dimension of our operation,” said Jeff Pollack, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer for the Port of Corpus Christi. “These funds will accelerate the conversion of our fleet to alternative fuels and will allow us to better serve our visitors, our employees, and the public by making more electric vehicle charging stations available in our community.”