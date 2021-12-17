Robstown High School twins graduate from Del Mar College

submitted

Del Mar College helped Robstown High School seniors Caleb and Maegan Morales get ahead through Dual Credit Program.

December marks a remarkable feat for the Morales twins.

As freshman, they began taking classes from Del Mar College’s Dual Credit Program. Recently, the Morales twins graduated from the College with their associate’s degrees before completing their high school senior year.

Driven to bringing her grandfather’s dream of starting a family-owned tax service business to life, Maegan chose to take business classes at age 15.

“My grandfather’s dream has always been to have a tax service business. Someday, I hope to manage my own business—a tax service,” Maegan shared.

Caleb’s love for the medical field motivated him to earn an associate’s degree in pre-medical technology.

“I’ve always wanted to go into health care. I started my associate’s degree in pre-medical technology at Del Mar College and hope to transfer to earn a bachelor’s degree in medical technology,” said Caleb.

The two 18-year-olds say that both took advantage of Del Mar’s eight-week and summer courses and attribute the fast-track pace that now allows them to graduate sooner than expected.

“We both took plenty of summer courses, and it just took a big load off our shoulders. We weren’t even expecting to graduate in December, but rather, we were expecting to graduate in the spring. The program allowed us to take a lot of extra curriculum in high school and enjoy high school at the same time,” Caleb continued.

“I never expected to graduate with my associate’s degree. But now that I am going to graduate, I’m glad it takes off two years and saves a lot of money for my parents,” said Maegan.

Caleb added, “It's surreal. We never thought that by going through an early college program we’d graduate with our associate’s degrees early. Actually, we thought we’d graduate with just a couple of college credits.”