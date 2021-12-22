Family honors son by delivering stockings to Driscoll Children's Hospital

submitted

CORPUS CHRIST - For the third annual Lou’s PJs for Patients event, Cindie DeLeon, Gilbert DeLeon, Amanda Garza, of Alice, and her 7-year-old son, Ares Sanchez, displayed the Christmas stocking and pajamas.

The stockings and pajamas are those delivered by the DeLeon family to oncology patients at Driscoll Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorder Center on Tuesday, Dec. 21, in memory of their son Luis Gonzalez, who died of leukemia at the age of 22 in 2018.