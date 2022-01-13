Hatfield named to South Arkansas University's Dean's List

submitted

Kylie Dawson Hatfield of Corpus Christi earned a 3.5 GPA or higher in the fall 2021 semester, securing a reputable position on Southern Arkansas University's Dean's List.

Hatfield is a senior Nursing (BSN) major.

A total of 554 students were honored on this semester's Dean's List.

Southern Arkansas University provides students the complete college experience in a caring environment of service, innovation, and community. With more than 100 degrees in four distinct colleges and the School of Graduate Studies, SAU initiates new degree programs to fit the needs of career and professional trends of today.