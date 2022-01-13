Nine named to newly created Driver Training and Traffic Safety Advisory Committee

submitted

Nine people have been named to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s new Driver Training and Traffic Safety Advisory Committee. The advisory committee will provide input, advice and recommendations to TDLR about driver education and driving safety issues. Members will serve staggered, six-year terms on the committee.

“Driving – and traffic safety – are important to Texans of all ages, whether they operate automobiles or not. This new advisory committee will assist TDLR in ensuring that driver education and safety courses meet the changing needs of Texas,” said Brian E. Francis, TDLR executive director. “The advisory committee will have a lot of work to do, and we’re looking forward to working with them.”

The members of the new committee are: