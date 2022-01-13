SNHU announces Fall 2021 President's List

submitted

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2021 President's List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

Area students are:

Marisol Cavazos of Bishop

Stephany Guzman of Corpus Christi

Jeffrey Sparks of Corpus Christi

Nicholas Gilby of Corpus Christi

Donnie Clarke of Corpus Christi

David Grant of Corpus Christi

Eric Castellon of Corpus Christi

Britany Alaimo of Corpus Christi

David Garcia of Corpus Christi

Jose Zuniga of Corpus Christi

Raul Arellano of Corpus Christi

Rosa Martinez of Corpus Christi

Louis Pastore of Corpus Christie

Trevor Holland of Corpus Christi

