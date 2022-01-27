Robstown city leaders vote to privatize EMS services for residents

Robstown city council members voted to contract Allegiance Mobile Home Health for the area Emergency Medical Services (EMS) during the scheduled city council meeting on Monday, Jan. 24.

"The decision made by the council by no means reflects the standard of care our EMS provides to the community. Privatizing EMS services is a decision based not only on cost-savings but our efficiency, effectiveness, quality and responsiveness," said Mayor Gilbert Gomez.

What this means:

The City of Robstown EMS will be managed and operated by Allegiance Mobile Health. Allegiance will continue 9-1-1 service at the same location with two ambulances dedicated to Robstown-- the same as now.

The agreement with Allegiance requires all staff to be retained and kept at the Robstown station, unless staff decides otherwise. The city guaranteed to have strict oversight of the contract to ensure local citizens continue receiving the best care possible.