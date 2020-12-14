COVID-19 testing in Jim Wells County: Here's what to know about regional testing sites

The Jim Wells County Emergency Management team is working with the state to designate the Jim Wells County Fairgrounds and Orange Grove ISD as Regional Testing sites for the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Jim Wells County.

County leaders discussed the plans on Monday, Dec. 14 during the Commissioners Court meeting.

"The Texas Department of Emergency Management is preparing a centralized destination for the surrounding rural areas as a hub for COVID-19 testing to be performed seven days a week," County Judge Juan Rodriguez Jr. said.

County Attorney Micheal Guerra suggested the court prepare an advance plan for personnel and possible sites when the COVID-19 vaccine does become available to the community. The court plans to use current part-time personnel first and additional personnel as needed once the vaccine is available.

"Unfortunately, the court does not have specifics at this time on when the vaccine will be available and who will receive the vaccines first," Judge Rodriguez Jr. added.

The court will have more details in the weeks to come once the state finalizes the plans for the regional testing sites for the county and surrounding rural areas.

