Robstown police: Homeowner defends home by shooting accused burglar

A Robstown homeowner shot a 30-year-old man Thursday morning who police say attempted to burglarize the home.

Robstown police were dispatched to a house on the 600 block East Avenue C around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. A 55- year old Robstown man woke up to a burglar rummaging through his belongings when he grabbed his gun and fired once hitting the burglar in the buttocks, according to police.

Police reported the burglar was transported to Bay Area Hospital, where he remained in stable condition.

"People want to feel secure in their own homes," Chief Arturo Gonzalez said. "Violating someone's home and being shot by a gun resulting injury or death is a reality and homeowners are protected under Texas law."