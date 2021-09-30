Hispanic Heritage Month: Tejano music has roots in Alice

As South Texas celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month one tradition that is unique to Texas roots is that of Tejano music. Tejano roots are part of the fabric of Alice as its been called the birthplace of Tejano and known for its wide array of local talent and a famous recording studio to match. The older generations can remember some of the early pioneers like Lolo Cavazos and Amando Flores.

Alice native Ruben Cadena was in the local Tejano radio business for 32 years and remembers the good old days when Ideal Records was in full swing and the LaVillita was the place to be.

"I remember growing up and my mother had a radio in every room of the house," Cadena explains. "We would listen to all the greats Chano Cadena, Rene Joslin and the list goes on. This area had a lot of great local talent."

The Tejano R.O.O.T.S Museum in Alice highlights Alice's legacy of Tejano music and hosts annual events to honor the musicians that keep the music alive . Ruben Lopez is the museum's board president and takes pride in the music and memorabilia of the South Texas heritage.

"There is Tejano and then there is Cojunto," Lopez says. "Tejano has more instruments and has a bigger sound and Cojunto is more of a 1-2 beat and the dance style is a little different between the two sounds. Each area in Texas has a little different sound and style when comparing the Rio Grande Valley, San Antonio and Alice," he said. "The accordion is a unique instrument because it expresses how you feel. Two different musicians can play the same song and it will sound completely different because the accordion expresses the feeling of the player of the instrument."

"Freddie Records in Corpus Christi recorded many of the greats musicians showcased in the museum and continue to record to this day," Lopez added. "People from all around the world listen to the music from our area."

Following in the Alice tradition, a young DJ has made a big name for himself on the Tejano music scene. DJ Lucky J is a senior at Alice ISD and has recently been featured on the Texas County Reporter and "Domino Live," along with big time gigs in Vegas and throughout the state.

"I've been able to meet and perform with Lucky Joe and many of my favorite artists. I just want to stay humble and take each day as it comes," DJ Lucky J said.

His mother, Renee, added that his success has continued to grow.

"My son is keeping the music alive in the younger generations," she said. "People know him throughout the state and he is followed around the world. It is crazy."

The City of Alice continues to spread the music of its culture throughout the world. The Jim Wells County Fairgrounds will host the Tejano R.O.OT.S annual induction ceremony this January and you can find DJ Lucky J go live on his Facebook and check out his upcoming events scheduled throughout the state.