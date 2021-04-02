High School Football: Tuloso-Midway names O'Neal new AD/head football coach

Former Katy Seven Lakes assistant Kris O'Neal has been named the new head football coach and athletic director at Tuloso-Midway, the high school announced Thursday.

O'Neal's hiring was approved by the Tuloso-Midway ISD board of trustees at a special meeting called Thursday night.

O'Neal will replace Wade Miller, who resigned in February to become the next head football coach at Uvalde.

"I think No. 1, he is a champion and an advocate for kids," said Tuloso-Midway superintendent Rick Fernandez. "That's the most important piece. He has a wide variety of experience with multiple sports. He's been a head baseball coach, a head wrestling coach, and I feel like we got a guy that all of our kids from all of our sports will have someone to advocate for them. That's why we choose Kris."

This will be O'Neal's second head coaching gig after he started the football program at Westbury Christian in 1998.

O'Neal coached the Wildcats until 2000 before becoming offensive coordinator and head wrestling coach at Bellaire from 2000-2006.

O'Neal joined Seven Lakes shortly after and coached there until this season.

"Katy is a football hub and they start with elementary kids," Fernandez said. "That's where we want to get started, and that's a big part of how we want to build. I don't want to lose our kids to another district."

Tuloso-Midway is coming off a 4-6 season and 1-5 mark in District 15-4A Division I. The Warriors last made the playoffs in 2009.

"You can see there's a group of kids here that are hungry to win," O'Neal said. "There's also a community that wants to see these kids grow in their athletic programs. It's my goal to help them do that."

