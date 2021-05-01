High School Track & Field: Agua Dulce's Garcia headed to state

Rey Castillo
Nueces Country Record Star
Agua Dulce's Guadalupe Garcia

Agua Dulce's Guadalupe Garcia place second in the 800 meter relay last weekend during the Region IV-2A track and field meet at Javelina Stadium in Kingsville.

Garcia's silver medal advanced him to the UIL Class 2A state meet on May 7 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.

The senior finished with a time of 2 minutes, 3.5 seconds to place second. 

Premont's Matthew Moralez won the event with a time of 2:03.15.

The top two finishers from each event qualified for the state meet. 

Agua Dulce's Peter Castro

Agua Dulce's Peter Castro wrapped up his season as a Region IV-2A qualifier in golf. 

Castro advanced to the regional tournament, which was held April 19-20 at Gabe Lozano Golf Course.