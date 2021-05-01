High School Track & Field: Agua Dulce's Garcia headed to state
Rey Castillo
Nueces Country Record Star
Agua Dulce's Guadalupe Garcia place second in the 800 meter relay last weekend during the Region IV-2A track and field meet at Javelina Stadium in Kingsville.
Garcia's silver medal advanced him to the UIL Class 2A state meet on May 7 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
The senior finished with a time of 2 minutes, 3.5 seconds to place second.
Premont's Matthew Moralez won the event with a time of 2:03.15.
The top two finishers from each event qualified for the state meet.
Agua Dulce's Peter Castro wrapped up his season as a Region IV-2A qualifier in golf.
Castro advanced to the regional tournament, which was held April 19-20 at Gabe Lozano Golf Course.