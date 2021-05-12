Soccer: Agua Dulce's Estringel competes at Director's Cup State Finals with 14U team

Agua Dulce's Haile Jo Estringel and her 14U soccer team Sting finished as runner-ups at the Western District Director's Cup on May 2nd in San Antonio and the Director's Cup State Finals on Sunday at Myers Park in Houston.

The Director's Cup includes some of the best soccer players in Texas.

The Corpus Christi traveling team Sting consists of players from Veterans Memorial, Gregory Portland, Agua Dulce and Flour Bluff. The team is coached by Anne Houliston.

Estringel, a seventh grader, trains with former Alice soccer standout Justin Rodriguez, who currently plays soccer at Schreiner University.

Estringel is in her second stint with Sting after playing with the Houston Dash during the the 2018-2019 seasons.

Estringel also competes in volleyball, basketball, cross country and track.

Estringel won district in the 800 and 1,600 events for her middle school.

"I never realized how much our daughter has accomplished at the age of 13," Haile's mom Christina said. "This moment right now typing this has not just been a mom moment, but it is a honor and a blessing to see how much our daughter has grown. I couldn’t have asked for a greater Mother’s Day gift."