High School Basketball: Robstown's Hawkins signs with McPherson College

Rey Castillo
Nueces Country Record Star
Robstown senior Kiara Hawkins signed a letter of intent to play basketball at McPherson College on Friday in Robstown.

Kiara Hawkins had a basketball season to remember during her senior year at Robstown.

Hawkins led the Lady Pickers to the District 31-4A championship and helped the team advance to the regional semifinals for the first time in program history.

Hawkins was rewarded for her hard work after signing a letter of intent to play college basketball at Division II McPherson College on Friday at the Robstown gymnasium.

Robstown's Kiara Hawkins, center, reaches for the ball against Somerset, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in George West. Robstown won, 48-39.

Hawkins concluded her final high school season averaging a team-best 16.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.8 steals.

Hawkins was named to the All-South Texas first-team and was an all-state and academic all-state selection this year. 

Hawkins, who surpassed the 1,000-point scoring mark last season, concluded her high school playing career as Robstown's all-time scoring leader with 1,649 points.

McPherson College is located in McPherson, Kansas.