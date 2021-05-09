High School Basketball: Robstown's Hawkins signs with McPherson College

Kiara Hawkins had a basketball season to remember during her senior year at Robstown.

Hawkins led the Lady Pickers to the District 31-4A championship and helped the team advance to the regional semifinals for the first time in program history.

Hawkins was rewarded for her hard work after signing a letter of intent to play college basketball at Division II McPherson College on Friday at the Robstown gymnasium.

Hawkins concluded her final high school season averaging a team-best 16.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.8 steals.

Hawkins was named to the All-South Texas first-team and was an all-state and academic all-state selection this year.

Hawkins, who surpassed the 1,000-point scoring mark last season, concluded her high school playing career as Robstown's all-time scoring leader with 1,649 points.

McPherson College is located in McPherson, Kansas.